George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Floyd Gifted Disney Stakes By Singer Barbra Streisand

George Floyd’s killing has brought the entire world together to raise the voice against the racism. While his killing still stands to be a heart-wrenching incident, his daughter Gianna Floyd has been receiving love and we can’t fathom the cuteness. 6-year-old Gianna is the newest stakeholder of Disney as she has been gifted those stakes by singer Barbra Streisand.

Gianna Floyd, on her new Instagram account, thanked the veteran singer Barbra Streisand for her generous gift. The young girl posted a few pictures of her holding the certificate that she received over mail.

Gianna Floyd on her Instagram account wrote, “Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you.”

Meanwhile, Barbra Streisand also gifted Gianna two of her studio albums. One ‘My Name Is Barbra’ 1965 and ‘Colour Me Barbra’ 1966. While there is no clarity on how many shareds Barbra has gifted Gianna Floyd, the cost of one right now is $115.

Apart from this gift, Gianna has been showered with love from all across. Kanye West has even set up a tuition fund for her. She is also offered a full-ride scholarship to Texas University.

While George Floyd’s Killing shattered our hearts, this news comes in as a ray of hope.

