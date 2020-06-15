Forget Elon Musk, Amber Heard Was Rumoured To Be Dating THIS Handsome While Engaged To Johnny Depp

Rumours around Amber Heard and her relationships have always been in headlines. Ever since her divorce with Johnny Depp, things have clearly turned upside down. It was initially the Aquaman actress’ cosy leaked pictures with Elon Musk that went viral. Rumour has it that those moments were from Johnny Depp’s private villa. But looks like the Tesla creator wasn’t the only men.

For the unversed, Johnny had accused Amber of cheating on him with Elon Musk. The actor in his court documents alleged that it was all happening while they were married. Amidst it all, the intimate pictures went viral and gave the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor the upper hand. While the entire world thought it was Depp who was the culprit, Heard’s audio of confessing to physical assault changed the entire dynamic.

Now, it is being said that Amber Heard had her eyes on The Vow actor Channing Tatum too. It was back in 2015 when they both collaborated for Magic Mike XXL. It is said that the duo was really attracted to each other. Furthermore, the cast members could notice their closeness.

And that’s not it. Channing at that time was married to actress Jenna Dewan. Owing to it all, trouble in paradise began. So, when Amber Heard got to know about it all, she began to contact him more often.

A source close to Now To Love had revealed the same as, “After [Amber] got wind that his (Channing Tatum) marriage was on the rocks, she started blowing up his phone and asking him out for drinks.”

However, several other portals came forward to rubbish this rumour. They stated that nothing of sorts happened. In fact, Amber Heard and Channing Tatum weren’t even flirty on Magic Mike XXL sets.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!