Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty Were Set To Shoot Their First Film Together, CONFIRMS Director

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. The actor has left a void in his close one’s lives. Ever since his demise, eyeballs have been on rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. She was also the last person Sushant called along with Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty. Now, director Rumy Jafry confirms that he had roped in the couple for their first film together.

Although Sushant and Rhea never confirmed their relationship, fans were always rooting for them. It is even rumoured that the duo was living together amid the lockdown. However, the Jalebi actress moved to a friends’ place days before Sushant Singh Rajput took the big step.

Rumy Jafry has now come forward to make a big revelation. The director-filmmaker had roped in the couple for a romantic comedy. In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Rumy revealed, “The script was locked and we were to begin shooting in May. The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown delayed things. I lost Irrfan Khan, then Rishi Kapoor and Wajid, and now Sushant. I am so disturbed, my father has asked me to return home to Bhopal.”

The location details and everything else had been sorted too. The film featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty was supposed to be shot at Mumbai. Following schedules were planned at London and then Punjab. The most heartbreaking part is that the film was supposed to explore Sushant’s dancing skills.

Fans would know that Sushant had been a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda. This film would have been his dream project for sure. A rom-com, it was to explore Sushant’s dancing skills. “He was a fantastic dancer and my film would have showcased him in a different light. He loved Shah Rukh Khan’s acting and Govinda’s dance and that’s why I had a full-fledged dance number with Govinda-style moves planned for our mahurat,” added the filmmaker.

Rumy Jafry concluded by saying, “I may never make it; it was written keeping Sushant in mind.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!