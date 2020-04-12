Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 To Be The FIRST Bollywood Film To Release In China Post Things Go Back To Normal

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted several industries across the globe and movie business is amongst those. We have seen earlier that in China, from where the outbreak started, the cinema halls are observing a shutdown for quite a long time. Now reports claim that Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 will be the first film to hit the screens in China post things get back to normal.

As it’s one of the biggest markets, Hollywood and other film industries are incurring huge losses. As theatres are slowly being reopened there, we earlier learnt that old Hollywood biggies will be screened and the latest reports state that from Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan’s 2019 success will be the first one to be screened there.

As per the reports that are doing round, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 will be the first Bollywood film to release in China, once the situation gets to normal. As the film has emotional and inspiring elements, it is expected to mint a good moolah at the Chinese box office, as we have seen earlier that films with good emotional content work well amongst the audiences.

The CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group, Shibashish Sarkar also confirmed about the same by stating that the censorship for Super 30 has been applied to China already and the film will be the first Bollywood film to make it at the Chinese box office, post coronavirus crisis, as per the report in Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is enjoying the lockdown with his family and keeps sharing pictures and videos of his workouts and kids every now and then. His ex-wife Suzanne has also moved in with him before the lockdown so that they can co-parent their kids in this pandemic situation.

