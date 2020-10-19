When Rajkummar Rao Had To Suck A Strawberry Flavoured C*ndom In Trapped But Censor Board Deleted The Scene!

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most phenomenal actors we have in Bollywood industry right now. The 36-year-old actor has done some incredible work in the industry and got critically acclaimed for films like Shahid, Omerta, Trapped, Newton and Aligarh to name a few.

Yesterday, Rao’s film Trapped completed 5 years and it’s one of his best works till date. Sharing an anecdote from the film is director, Vikramaditya Motwane now.

Vikramaditya shared that Rajkummar Rao sucked on a condom in one of the scenes in Trapped which later got deleted by the censor board.

Motwane took to his Instagram account and wrote, “On this day, 5 years ago. @rajkummar_rao sucks on a condom in a deleted scene from #Trapped. We were asked by the censor board to delete the scene. When I asked why, they asked me why he’s sucking on a condom. I said because he hasn’t had anything to eat or drink in days and it’s strawberry flavoured. They didn’t get it. I had to delete it.”

Sharing yet another post on Instagram, the director wrote, “On this day, 5 years ago. Shooting #Trapped and @siddharthdiwan is shown samples of fake urine to check the right ‘tonal’ consistency. Never imagined having to approve something like this…”

Sharing yet another post dedicated to Trapped, Motwane wrote, “On this day, 5 years ago… 6 months after giving birth, @ishikamohanmotwane is back on set with her favourite filmmaker and loving every moment of it!! #trapped”

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in Chhalaang and Ludo. A while ago, the makers of Ludo released the trailer and Rao is totally nailing in a never before seen avatar.

The Shahid actor has also shared the collaboration news with Bhumi Pednekar on his Twitter account and wrote, “Toh date pakki!? Haath milao @bhumipednekar (sanitiser laga ke), 2021 ki shuruat badhaiyon ke sath. #BadhaaiDo @JungleePictures #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary”

We definitely can’t wait for Rajkummar Rao to work his magic on big screens again. For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

