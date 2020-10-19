Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Find Their Wingman In AB De Villiers & His Stunning Photography Skills Has Us Hooked!

If there’s one celebrity couple who are forever giving us couple goals is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The couple is currently in the United Arab Emirates because of the ongoing IPL tournament and Anushka is indeed having the best babymoon with husband in the beautiful Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Hotel.

Recently, Virat shared a beautiful sunset picture with his wife, Anushka clicked by AB De Villiers and we are totally in awe of his photography skills.

Virat Kohli captioned the picture, “❤️🌅 pic credit – @abdevilliers17 😃”.

Isn’t that one extraordinary beautiful picture?

Replying on Kohli’s post, Villiers commented, “👌”.

Kunal Kemmu also appreciated his photography skills and commented, “Gorgeous shot ❤️”.

Anushka Sharma shared new pretty pictures with her little baby bump and we can’t take her eyes off her. The Zero actress is glowing inside out and shared it on Instagram with a caption, “Pocketful of sunshine ☀️☺️”

Look at that SUNSHINE, OMG.

Anushka wore a simple white tee with a peach-coloured dungaree and paired it with white converse shoes. The Zero actress kept her hair open with her signature middle parting look and a BRIGHT smile.

Sharma is accompanying husband Virat Kohli on his IPL tournament in the UAE and keeps sharing pictures and videos of the same on her Instagram page.

The Zero actress shared the news of her pregnancy on August 27, 2020, and it went crazy viral in no time across the world. Friends from cricket and Bollywood fraternity started congratulating the couple and their fans started pouring good wishes for them.

Sharing the good news, Sharma wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏”

Virat Kohli didn’t want to leave Anushka alone at this time and wanted her to stay with him during the tournament.

A report according to Outlook quoted, “Yes, Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in Dubai. The two are together in Dubai. And in such a situation, Virat could not leave Anushka Alone. I congratulate Virat and Anushka a lot. Although I already knew this.”

How very cute of him!

