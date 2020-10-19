As the National Award-winning film ‘Badhaai Ho‘ clocked two years on Sunday, its actors Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra walked down the memory lane and reminisced about their work in the project.

Taking to Instagram Story, Ayushmann shared the film’s trailer and wrote: “2 years of ‘Badhaai Ho’.”

Directed by Amit Sharma, ‘Badhaai Ho’ revolves around an ageing couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who deal with a case of accidental pregnancy. Ayushmann Khurrana featured as their son.

Sanya Malhotra, who played the love interest of Ayushmann Khurrana, said: “What I really liked about ‘Badhaai Ho’ was its script — the unconventional story. ‘Badhaai Ho’ was not just an ordinary experience for me, it was a path-breaking project for me. I worked really hard on the movie and it will always be close to my heart.”

According to Sanya, the film gave her “an opportunity to explore my emotional side on screen”.

“I am extremely grateful that people loved it. Also, Ayushmann is a phenomenal actor and working with him helped me understand a different perspective of acting. I owe a lot of Renee to Amit sir — his guidance and attention to details helped me justify the role,” she added.

Neena Gupta shared a throwback picture from the set. “Do saal ho gaye… thank you all, missing everyone,” she captioned the post.

