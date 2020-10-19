Ever since the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been quite active in probing drug connection of Bollywood. At first, the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was taken into custody. Also, several big guns like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and others faced interrogation by NCB. Now, the latest development is that Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades’ brother, Agisialos Demetriades, has been arrested by the agency.

It is learnt that Agisialos Demetriades was in contact with several drug peddlers. Also, alprazolam tablets and hashish were seized from him by the agency. NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede has stated that the arrest is in the connection with Rhea Chakraborty’s drug probe. The arrest has been carried out as per the information from drug peddlers. As of now, Gabriella’s brother is under 2 days of custody.

The same was confirmed by Sameer Wankhede while talking to ETimes.

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty was sent to custody jail as the Sushant Singh Rajput case took the drug angle. She along with brother Showik, SSR’s house manager Samuel Miranda and several others were found dealing in illegal substances. However, when she was granted bail, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde mentioned that the Jalebi actress will be taking legal action against people who defamed her. Now, as per recent reports, Ankita Lokhande is on top of Chakraborty’s list.

However, there has been no official confirmation of the same yet.

If one remembers, Ankita Lokhande even became a target of Rhea Chakraborty’s friends when she stood against her. BFF Shibani Dandekar went onto claim that Ankita was trying to gain 2 minutes of fame by getting into the Sushant Singh Rajput row. However, several TV actors like Rashami Desai, Karanvir Bohra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others stood for her and everything turned into a TV versus Bollywood war.

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has been completely shifted into a drug probe. Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were big names interrogated by the NCB last month. The CBI is still working on its final verdict, which is everything that SSR fans have their hopes pinned on.

