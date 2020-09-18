Sehban Azim EXCLUSIVE On Ankita Lokhande Vs Shibani Dandekar: “All I Can Do Is Simply Remember Sushant Singh Rajput”

Sushant Singh Rajput murder case has left everyone in shock. With the way this case is unfolding every minute, there are so many hidden facts which are coming out. The case which started with a plain suicide has reached murder and now even a possible drug angle is attached to it. Rhea Chakraborty is arrested in the drugs angle along with brother Showik. After which her best buddy Shibani Dandekar stood in her support and even slammed Ankita Lokhande for talking against the Jalebi actress. Koimoi spoke to Sehban Azim to know his reaction on the same.

Well, we all are aware that after Shibani slammed Ankita, the industry got divided into two halves, one who was in support of the Pavitra Rishta actress and the other who supported Shibani. We wanted to know who does the Tujhse Hai Raabta actor support? Continue reading to know his answer.

Sehban Azim too was a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput and was really moved by his death. When we asked the actor about his support, he replied, “Honestly, I have not been following it. I don’t really know who has been saying what. The only thing I know is that the person is gone, and that is really sad.”

Sehban Azim further continued, “ I have met him twice, and he was a wonderful guy, and that is how I would want to remember him for the rest of my life. And we spent new years together once in Pune, and it was beautiful, and I loved that guy, and I am gonna miss him. So I am not going to take any sides now. For me, right now the person is gone, and all I can do is simply remember him, and I remember him as a good person, and that is what I want to remember him as.”

Well, reading this really breaks our heart. And we absolutely agree with Sehban that we should all remember Sushant as a good person. Do you guys agree?

