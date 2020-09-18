The whole country is desperately waiting to see Amitabh Bachchan on their TV screens as he is soon coming up with the season 12 of India’s most popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. But when the show is starting? Read the article to know.

The veteran actor was recently tested positive for coronavirus and the whole nation turned to their gods to pray for Big B’s quick recovery. Thankfully when the actor tested negative, it was a sigh of relief to everyone.

As per a recent report published in PinkVilla, “Kaun Banega Crorepati will be premiering from September 28 on Sony Tv. It will be telecast from Monday to Friday at 9 PM.” For the unversed, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on 3rd of October as well. This means the clash is bound to happen.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media and posted a picture of him from the sets. In the picture, Amitabh is seen wearing a shield. And in the caption of the photo, he wrote, “… be safe .. and be in protection.” Have a look at the post here.

Now, this picture makes us wonder if Amitab Bachchan will be seen wearing this protection shield throughout the show? Well, this can be known only once the season 12 of Kaun Banega Crorepati starts. How excited are you for the show? Do let us know your opinion in the comments box and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and the celebrities.

