If Naagin 5 wasn’t enough of a treat, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Hina Khan collaborated for a music video called, Humko Tum Mil Gaye. In the show, their characters didn’t unite as Dhoopar was the bad guy. But in the music video, the two of them are passionately in love with each other.

Koimoi spoke to Dheeraj about his another collaboration with Hina, TV actors getting more music videos and much more. The actor was all praises for Hina and also said how he doesn’t want to be known just as a TV actor.

When asked whose idea was among him and Hina Khan was it to collab again, Dheeraj Dhoopar answered, “We were about to finish Naagin 5 shoot and Hina was done with the shoot. We simultaneously got a call for the music video. At that time, we didn’t know the other person is being approached too. We both said yes and then I was told Hina will be a part of it too. I was so excited. The song came out beautiful, it’s a sad-romantic track. Naagin 5 was a short stint and people loved our chemistry so much. They were waiting for something to come up and this was a great opportunity for us to show our chemistry together in a different avatar! So we just grabbed it.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar was all praises for his Humko Tum Mil Gaye co-star. When asked if he would love to work with her again, the Kundali Bhagya star said, “I would definitely love to collaborate with Hina Khan again and again. The chemistry people are speaking about is a great thing. I think people are comfortable that we are together. When we did Naagin 5, we understood each other as an actor. We became buddies and she’s a great actor and she is a great human being too.”

Dhoopar added, “I always say that she’s one of the most successful actors in the TV industry today and all of us look up to her for the kind of success she got. She’s a great actor, co-star and friend. We were quite comfortable with each other and that helped the chemistry and that’s what people saw on the screen.”

A lot of TV actors are featuring on music videos for the past few months. That wasn’t the case initially. About this huge change, Dheeraj Dhoopar said, “It’s a great time for all of us working in TV industry. I think the perception is changing that TV actors only do TV. We are doing movies, we are exploring web space too and music videos. So it’s a very happy space for all of us who are working in TV. Now the audience is becoming smart and they see all of us as just actors; not someone from TV or web.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar concluded, “In the West, the Hollywood stars do everything. They are into web, films and music videos. So, I think, we are following the same thing I believe. There is no line now that he’s a TV actor or a film actor. All of us our doing different mediums and getting successful in the same. I would love to do all those things. I don’t want to be called just a TV actor, I want to be known as an actor who is performing in all the mediums.”

