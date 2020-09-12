Television’s two most popular faces, Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar have collaborated for a music video, Humko Tum Mil Gaye. We know that this is not news for you. Ever since the first look of this music video has released, fans cannot keep their calm. After seeing the duo in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5, fans are ready to welcome this new Jodi of the small screen with open arms.

Well, today the makers of the music video teased fans a little more. As promised, the teaser of the song is out and Oh My God! Can it look any better? The Hacked actress and The Kundali Bhagya actor make such a perfect couple.

Hina Khan as always looks ravishing and Dheeraj Dhoopar is winning hearts with his infectious smile. The teaser begins with the actress getting ready for what we assume Dheeraj. She is wearing a simple dress with floral patterns on it. A cute board of the same design is kept in front of her which reads, ‘Welcome Back Love’.

Later, in what appears to be a flashback in the music video of Humko Tum Mil Gaye, the couple seems to be watching their wedding film and laughing at the funny moments. Both Hina and Dheeraj look so cute in the Christian wedding attire. We just cannot wait for the entire music video to come out.

Hina Khan posted a link of the teaser on her social media and captioned it as, “As promised here’s the sneak-peek of #HumkoTumMilGaye.” As soon the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress posted this teaser, fans filled her comments section with love and praises. In fact, Dheeraj Dhoopar himself commented by posting heart emojis.

If you haven’t seen the teaser yet, then here is it.

Humko Tum Mil Gaye’s entire video will be out on 15th September. Till then you tell us what do you think about the sneak-peak?

