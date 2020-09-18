Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Confirms NOT Participating In The Salman Khan Show!

It was only yesterday we broke your heart by saying that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel has confirmed that he wouldn’t be participating in Bigg Boss 14. And today we are crushing your heart into tiny pieces as his co-star from YHM has also confirmed that he too will not be doing Bigg Boss 14. What a sad morning, right?

“I am not doing ‘Bigg Boss’. The format and concept of ‘Bigg Boss‘ are fantastic, and this season will rock too. I may do it in future, as they say ‘never say never’,” said the “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” actor.

We have already told you that Aly is all set to shoot Boney Kapoor’s web series Zidd. The series also features Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh in it. Reportedly, the shoot of Zidd will start next month. Aly will be occupied with the web series “Zidd”, an action-packed war series that he describes as a “big” opportunity.

“It also stars Amit Sadh whom I am very fond of. His work on the web platform has been very well received by all,” said Aly.

Given the army backdrop of the series, Aly says he is “trying hard to lose weight”, adding: “I am working out, running and also doing mixed martial arts”.

He feels OTT as a platform is the best space for an actor.

“You can do a lot of creative stuff on this platform, and I always wanted to do something raw on television shows, which would not have been possible. I have never played a lead on television. I feel on OTT an actor gets a freehand to perform and that’s what I have always aimed for,” he said.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill’s THIS Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Suitor To Enter Salman Khan’s Show?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube