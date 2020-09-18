



Nia Sharma celebrated her 30th birthday yesterday. Many industry friends including Asha Negi, Kushal Tandon sent congratulatory messages. The Naagin actress has now shared pictures of her birthday bash and it includes a p*nis cake. Courtesy, Arjun Bijlani and friends.

For the unversed, Nia has been shooting for a music video ‘Ishq Tanha’ alongside Arjun. The duo is currently at an unknown destination, shooting for the project. But the workaholic birthday too has turned out to be the ‘best one’ for the actress.

Nia Sharma herself revealed the same as she shared glimpses on her Instagram. The Naagin actress could be seen posing in front of a p*nis cake. She couldn’t stop gushing the entire time. Ishq Tanha co-star Arjun Bijlani, Reyhna Pandit and other colleagues were a part of the celebrations too.

In one of the videos, Nia Sharma even got emotional. She mentioned how it is a workplace, so she can’t use cuss words but she was extremely happy to have had this kind of celebration. The actress further mentioned how she’s had great bashes before, but this one remains to be the best till date.

“Safely the best dirty 30th of my life🤪🤪🤪🤪 Short of words … overwhelmed, and happiest at the moment 🤩🤩 Where to start… Thankkk youuu all for making this our first and the most memorable one…” she captioned the post.

Nia even took to her Instagram stories to share more pictures for their fans. One of them witnessed her alongside Arjun Bijlani cutely posing for the camera. Another one gave a glimpse to the ‘creatively’ customized birthday cake.

“Hats off to the efforts,” wrote Nia Sharma while laughing about it.

Check out the other birthday posts below:

Meanwhile, rumours have also been rife that Nia Sharma is entering the Bigg Boss 14 house this year. However, no confirmation has been given about the same yet. The actress has previously refuted the news, but so is the case with most celebrities who have been approached this year!

