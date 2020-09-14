Amit Sadh: "I Hope I Can Learn From My Mistakes & Continue To Inspire"

Actor Amit Sadh, who began his acting career with Star Plus’ teen drama Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, recently began shooting for his upcoming digital project, Zidd. The web series, which will stream on ZEE5, is said to be an action-packed war series.

In his latest social media post, he said that he hopes to learn from his mistakes and continue to inspire people.

Sharing a string of pictures from the web-show ‘Avrodh: The Siege Within,’ Amit Sadh wrote, “Sharing few still from #Avrodh! Thank you again for giving my characters and the stories I try to bring to you so much love and acceptance!! And also for calling me out, when I faulter and when I’m uninspiringng.”

Amit Sadh’s post continued reading, “I hope I can learn from my mistakes and continue to inspire. I love this relationship and this means the world to me.”

The actor is currently in Patiala shooting Zidd. He keeps his fans updated about his life via posts on his official Instagram handle.

Amit Sadh gained prominence for his roles in films such as Kai Po Che (2013), Guddu Rangeela (2015), and the political thriller Sarkar 3 (2017). He has also played pivotal roles in Amazon Prime’s web-series Breathe (2018) and its sequel Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020).

For more news and updates fromt eh entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Gaurav Chopraa & Wife Hitisha Become Proud Parents To A Baby Boy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube