Is Sunny Leone Taking An Indirect Shot At Kangana Ranaut With Her Latest Instagram Post?

Kangana Ranaut, as we always say, is on fire. She never hesitates from voicing her opinion and is bold enough to say it in front of the entire world. Her tweets are creating a stir every time and irking major debates in the Bollywood industry. From her PoK tweet to the tweet slamming Urmila Matondkar, the actress is unstoppable. The panga actress while justifying her statement of tagging the Rangeela star as a soft-p*rn actress had dragged Sunny Leone into the debate.

Now, Sunny has never fallen into any such debate before. Neither has she ever voiced out her strong opinions when not necessary. But after being dragged in this debate, even she could cot stop herself from taking a jibe at the Queen actress. Continue reading further for more.

Kangana Ranaut had hit out at fake feminists and tweeted regarding Sunny Leone, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer into silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a p*rn star to something derogatory.”

Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Having left the adult film industry long back, Sunny has been actively doing films in Bollywood. Hence, after this tweet, the actress seems to have responded with a cryptic post to Kangana’s comment. “It’s funny how the people that know the least about you always have the most to say,” Sunny had posted on Instagram, as she caught up with ‘world drama’.

Several Bollywood celebrities had come out in support of Urmila Matondkar. But, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel went on to slam the Rangeela actress, while making a brief reference to Sunny Leone. “Someone who is proud to be s*x symbol taking constant digs at much younger girl whose hard earned house was demolished now feeling hurt to be called a soft porn star this is the same mafia who hails Sunny leone, why being a p*rn star is derogatory now suddenly?” Rangoli had posted on Instagram.

Well, this entire drama is surely getting messier day by day. But what do you have to say about Sunny Leone‘s post? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

