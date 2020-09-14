Sunny Leone Goes On A Lunch Date With Hubby Daniel Weber, See Pic

Actress Sunny Leone spent her afternoon date with her husband Daniel Weber.

The actress took to Instagram, where she posted a picture with her husband. In the image, Daniel Weber is seen wearing black t-shirt, baseball cap and a mask and Sunny is seen posing with him dressed in a mid-night blue dress.

“Afternoon date with @dirrty99,” Sunny Leone captioned the image.

Sunny Leone recently went on a hike and she claimed she ended up walking 14 kilometres!

She shared a picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing on a hilly road dressed in a yellow T-shirt and black cycling tights, accessorised by baseball cap, face mask and sneakers.

“From the time I woke up till now I have walked 14km. Lol and this hike was a part of it. #nofilter coronavirus sucks big time!” Sunny captioned the image, which currently has 662K likes on the photo sharing website.

Sunny Leone has spent a large part of the year in the US with her family, because she felt it was safer there than in India at the peak of the Covid pandemic.

