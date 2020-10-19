Bigg Boss 14’s Sara Gurpal SLAMS Ex-Husband’s Claims: “He Wanted 2 Mins Of Fame”

Bigg Boss 14 is full of masala since day 1. The Salman Khan show is garnering a lot of TRPs. Thanks to Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan – the toofani seniors. On the other hand, the controversies outside the house have begun too! Recently, Sara Gurpal’s ex-husband Tushar Kumar accused her of hiding her relationship status. The Punjabi singer is now reacting to it all.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sara was expected to turn out as one of the top contenders in BB14. Given the similarities between her and Shehnaaz Gill, there was a section of viewers already in awe of her. Unfortunately, things turned upside down and the beauty was eliminated during the very first eviction.

Advertisement

Now, Sara Gurpal after coming out of Bigg Boss 14, is finally reacting to Tushar Kumar’s claims. In a conversation with Times Of India, she began, “I don’t understand why he chose to speak now and was quiet all this while. Why suddenly when I went inside Bigg Boss 14, he came out and spoke about it. Why suddenly you had to come out and talk? I want to ask him if he wants to go inside Bigg Boss 14? If I would have been flirting with boys in the house or behaving weirdly and then he would have come out and talked about all this I would have understood. But suddenly what made you speak.”

Sara Gurpal further mentioned that she does not want to pay any heed to Tushar Kumar. The Punjabi singer also claimed that her ex-husband was only blowing a matter out of proportion. “I don’t want to give him any limelight. He is making things out of nothing. He is himself saying in all the interviews that we have been separated since the last five years. When he is saying that means I am single. He wanted his 2 mins fame and that’s the reason he is doing all this,” she added.

That’s not it! Sara even mentioned that she was in an abusive relationship and she will be taking a legal route. “He is no one to deny the allegations that I have made against him. It was an abusive relationship and he is no one to deny it. I will prove in the court. He can deny as much he wants in the media,” said the Bigg Boss 14 beauty.

What do you have to say about Sara Gurpal’s claims? Share with us in the comment section below.

Must Read: Do Taarak Mehta Fame Tanmay Vekaria AKA Bagha Really Suffer Back Problems Due To His Posture?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube