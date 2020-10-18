Do Taarak Mehta Fame Tanmay Vekaria AKA Bagha Really Suffer Back Problems Due To His Posture?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an iconic show in a true sense, so are its characters. So, in today’s Sunday special piece, we’ll be talking about one such unique character and it’s none other than, Bagha played by Tanmay Vekaria.

Advertisement

We all know how Bagha’s character came on board. It was an emergency situation for the makers as Ghanshyam Nayak who plays Natu Kaka, the employee of Gada Electronics, had to undergo a surgery. So, the makers decided to rope in Tanmay with Bagha stint as a temporary replacement for Nayak. Surprisingly, Bagha fetched a tremendous response and he became a permanent member of the show. And ever since the Chacha Bhatija Jodi has kept on rocking!

Advertisement

What makes Bagha more interesting is his posture, which is backwardly inclined. Apart from an excellent comic timing, our beloved Tanmay Vekaria has been nailing the posture quite effortlessly. But in reality, does the posture really hurt him? Well, looking at him, we think it’s really a comprising position, but here’s what the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor has to say about it.

In a talk with Filmy Circle, Tanmay Vekaria was asked if he suffers from any back issues due to his Bagha stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In a reply, he said, “Everything is in a mind, just the way I say ‘Jaise jiski soch’. If I keep thinking about my posture that it will hurt me then due to negativity in the mind, it will definitely hurt me. On the contrary, if I think that this is how Bagha is and I am enjoying my character with his mannerisms, posture, the way he laughs, it will not hurt.”

He further added, “It’s definitely a tough job to stand in such a manner even for two minutes, but by god’s grace everything is fine.”

Wow! Now, that’s something we find in a true actor- a positive attitude despite difficulties in a role and a much needed ‘Keeda’ of acting.

For more such interesting pieces related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut VS Maha Government Seems Never Ending! Actress Calls Shivsena As ‘Pappu Sena’ After FIR Against Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube