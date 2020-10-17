Just like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is incomplete without Jethalal Champaklal Gada (Dilip Joshi) and Daya Jethalal Gada (Disha Vakani), it is also synonymous to Navratri. Over the last many years, we have seen the residents of Gokuldham society celebrate the festival with much pomp and grandeur. However, with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation, we wondered how the sitcom’s makers planned to showcase the festival in the show.

But not anymore, as we now have an exclusive update on the same. Koimoi has learnt that Navratri will be celebrated in Gokuldham society this year too, but with all the necessary precautions in place.

We reached out to actress Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Hansraj Hathi questioning about their plans to celebrate Navratri this year in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She says, “Like we did in Ganpati we followed all the rules, instructions and social distancing norms, we are going to do it the same way with Navratri too. In fact, the rules are the same for regular shoots as well, so whether it’s Navratri or not we follow all the rules. In the serial, it is going to be there, and like we do every year we will be doing it this year as well.”

While it is a known fact Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben is extremely popular, her Garba steps too aren’t far behind in the race. Many celebrities who have made an appearance on the show have tried to imitate her popular Garba steps, including Salman Khan. Dandiya queen Falguni Pathak too has featured in a special Navratri episode of the show.

Last week, there were reports that Disha Vakani might return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for Navratri, however, her co-star Sonalika Joshi, popularly known as Madhavi Aatmaram Bhide had clarified that she is not aware of this development. “I have zero knowledge about it. I think we too get to know from people directly. Teen saal se yehi ho raha hai, so you can’t confirm this news,” Sonalika had said.

