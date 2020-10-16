Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Falls To Number 5 In TRP Race; Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 Not Even In The TOP Shows

Koimoi is back to give you the TRP report for the week October 3 to 9. We expected that Bigg Boss season 14 would break all TRP records but unfortunately, that hasn’t happened. The show hasn’t even managed to secure a spot in the TOP 5. Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also fallen from number 3 last week to number 5 this week. Read the article to know which shows made a place in Top 5 this week.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s romantic moments have kept PreeRan’s fans glued to the TV screens as Kundali Bhagya has ranked number one this week as well with 7801 impressions. The show is on the top ever since the shoots of TV shows resumed post the outbreak of coronavirus.

Just like last week, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has maintained its position on number 2 with 7292 impressions. This week, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya has taken the third spot with 6257 impressions. The third position was secured by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah last week.

Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer has bagged the fourth position in the TRP chart with 5766 impressions. The week we saw Malaika Arora joining Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor back on the judges’ panel. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has scored the fifth spot with 5667 impressions.

Other shows like Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and The Kapil Sharma Show are also doing well on the TRP chart. But what has surprised us the most is that Bigg Boss season 14 has failed to win audiences’ hearts this time. The show witnesses ugly spat between the contestants in each episode, yet the TRP of the show isn’t very much satisfactory.

What’s your opinion on the TRP report of this week? Do share your view via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

