Bigg Boss 14: Did Sidharth Shukla Ask Sara Gurpal For A Lap Dance? Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 14 has begun in full swing. It is just two weeks that the show has begun, but that does not stop the controversies from rising. Sara Gurpal became the first contestant to be eliminated from the reality show. Yes, in a sudden elimination round, Bigg Boss gave seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan the power to eliminate one from the nominated contestants.

After much discussion, the trio decided to let go of Sara, giving Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Singh Malkhani another chance. But after stepping out of the house, Sara has made a shocking revelation about Sid that will leave everyone shocked.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Sara Gurpal has lashed out at Sidharth for intentionally voting her out, while Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were not in favour of Sara leaving. However, Sidharth convinced Hina and Gauahar to eliminate Sara and give Rahul, Nishant the benefit of the doubt.

Now, the Punjabi Kudi Sara Gurpal in an interview with a leading newspaper has made some serious allegations against Sidharth Shukla. She has revealed some details from the task, which has left everyone surprised.

A Twitter handle The Khabri has shared a picture of Sara’s interview with the newspaper, wherein she is accusing Sidharth and exposing his plans. In her interview, Sara is sharing that Sidharth Shukla wanted her to dance on his lap during a Bigg Boss 14 task. But, she refused to do so. She stated that she is a girl from Punjab and has reached the heights because of people’s support. She further expresses, “If that was a personality task, then you should have seen my personality in it. And my personality is that I do not do this kind of work.”

Well, Sara Gurpal’s accusation against Sidharth Shukla is really shocking, and we wonder how the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant will react to this news? Do you think he can do something like this? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

