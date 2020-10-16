Everyone who is following this season of Bigg Boss 14 will surely agree that actor Jasmin Bhasin is nothing less than a breath of fresh air. Her casual ensembles and hair-dos are a change from what we usually see in the show. Her stylist, Ankita Patel says that Jasmin had asked her categorically to keep her looks elegant yet delicate.

“When Jasmin told me that she is entering Bigg Boss, I immediately knew that the next few weeks are going to be exhausting! I was excited about this project because unlike a movie, Bigg Boss requires consistency in both choice and outlook. I knew, in terms of styling, it would be really interesting for both of us. Her idea, in her words, was to ‘keep it girlie’ and ‘fun’ just like her own persona and after doing various outfit trials, endless discussions and heavy scrutiny, we decided to shortlist her ensembles keeping in mind, her comfort as primary,” Ankita says.

Her style is carefree as well as stylish on the show, says Ankita. “When you follow Jasmin on Bigg Boss, you will realise that she has something of everything in her styling. I have kept it minimal as she likes it with co-ords, shorts and rompers on the days she wants to keep it easy. For the weekends she will be sporting dresses, jumpsuits, skirts and everything delightful. She will be donning a lot of Indian wear as well as she looks beyond elegant and pretty in ethnic wear with a bindi paired with jhumkas. What you will also find are a range of quirky night suits, sporty jackets with jogger pants and sarees on certain days that she decides not to indulge in any exerting chores,” Ankita says.

Of course, styling for Bigg Boss is no easy feat. “People usually pick outfits for a photoshoot, paparazzi or a few scenes in front of the camera, but when you have eyes on you 24×7, you have to make sure that you look your best from every angle, at any given point of time. Clothes define your personality and Confidence comes with clothing. And when you’re comfortable and confident with what you’re wearing you will be confident in winning the hearts of the viewers,” says Ankita, who kickstarted her career as an assistant stylist for Jhalak dikhlaja and has done TVCs for big brands like Lakme. She has styled artists for various reality shows, OTT Series and Kabir Singh. Currently, she is working on Bhool Bhulaiya 2 as the head stylist.

Jasmin Bhasin and Ankita go a long way back. “Jasmin has been a really close friend and we have been working together for the past 3 years. I still remember that she had approached me with a requirement for one of her red carpet events, and her brief was something chic yet subtle with a little bit of flair. After a few brainstorming sessions with my team, we presented our ideas to her and she loved them! We have always been on the same page when it comes to what looks best on her and what she likes to wear,” she says, adding, “Jasmin has always trusted my choice. She is someone who likes to keep it minimal and fuss-free but she is also someone who can take up a challenging outfit and still make it look very effortless.”

