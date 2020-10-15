Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni SLAMS Nikki Tamboli For Abusing Jasmin Bhasin: "Lag Hi Raha Tha Ek Din Mu Khologi Aur Gutter Niklega”

Ever since Nikki Tamboli has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, the actress has been making headlines; from her task performances to her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla; the 24-year-old is leaving no stones unturned. In the recent episode, Tamboli hurled abuses at Jasmin Bhasin and rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni is taking out his frustration on Twitter about the same.

Aly has been following the show religiously because of obvious reasons and is cheering Jasmin from outside the house.

Taking to his Twitter, Aly Goni took a dig at Nikki Tamboli and wrote, “Sorry behan last ek tweet mein tumhe self respect rakhne ko bola tha, kyunki tum mein respect naam ki cheez hi nahi hai.. lag hi raha tha ek din mu khologi aur gutter niklega aur wohi hua #nikitamboli #JasminBhasin i can feel u, u r a rockstar”

Sorry behan last ek tweet mein tumhe self respect rakhne ko bola tha 🙏🏼kyunki tum mein respect naam ki cheez hi nahi hai.. lag hi raha tha ek din mu khologi aur gutter niklega aur wohi hua #nikitamboli 👎🏽 #JasminBhasin i can feel u ❤️ u r a rockstar 🌟 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 14, 2020

He tweeted further and wrote, “Show some pyaar to our rockstar @jasminbhasin vote for her on voot app noww #AlykiSherni #JasminBhasin”

Show some pyaar to our rockstar @jasminbhasin ❤️ vote for her on voot app noww 🙏🏼💜 #AlykiSherni 💪🏼 #JasminBhasin — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 15, 2020

#AlyKiSherni, Oh la la!

Nikki Tamboli is the new moderator of the house and got into an argument with Jasmin Bhasin where she ended up hurling abuses at her. This obviously didn’t go well with Aly and he tweeted later taking a dig at the Kanchana 3 actress.

Yesterday, Aly took to his Twitter and appreciated Sidharth Shukla for cheering Jasmin during a task and wrote, “The way sidhrath was boosting jasmin in the task loved it.. apni ladki sherni hai and yeh side bahar aani bohot important thi”

The way sidhrath was boosting jasmin in the task 💪🏼💪🏼 loved it.. apni ladki sherni hai and yeh side bahar aani bohot important thi ❤️❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 14, 2020

Aly’s fans were a sport, as soon as he tweeted for her, his fans came in support of him and started reacting to the tweet. A fan replied, “Hayeee Aly dil le lo aap, tumhara wali sherni hain and humara banda sher hain and uski bandi v sherni hain !! What a parivarik mahal”.

A fan of Sidharth Shukla replied, “Sid is the best .. and Jasmine is a great player .. don’t get insecure .. SidMin is a pure bond of friendship .. and u refrain yourself from commenting on Sid’s personal life”.

