Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most popular shows on Indian Television. With each passing day, we see fights between contestants getting uglier. In the recent promos of the show, we see Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli getting into a spat, where former refuses to consider latter a senior and Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkani get ‘violent’ to win personal items during the task. Read the article to know what exactly will happen in today’s episode.

In today’s episode, we will see Bigg Boss giving a chance to freshers to win their personal items permanently by giving them a task. The contestants will go aggressive and violent to get their personal items back.

According to the task, contestants were required to collect tennis balls in their laundry bags. But while performing the task most contestants including Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkani & others got into a physical spat to win the task. Nishant Singh Malkani is even shown climbing on the tree.

Colors TV posted the glimpse of today’s episode on their official Instagram. In the caption, they wrote, “Freshers ko milega apna personal samaan jeetne ka sunehra mauka! 💪 Kis contestant ki hogi jeet? Watch all that happens tonight inside the #BB14 house, at 10:30, only on #Colors.” Watch the promo here.

In another promo video uploaded by Colors TV, we see Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli getting into a verbal fight where we see Rubina refusing to consider Nikki a senior.

Colors TV uploaded the promo with caption, “Confirmed @nikki_tamboli aur TBC @rubinadilaik ke beech ki iss daraar ki kya hai wajaah?” Watch the video here.

Well, the promos clearly show how entertaining today’s episode is going to be. Meanwhile, Colors TV also announced that Bigg Boss 14’s Friday episode timings have been changed. The viewers can watch the show at 10 PM on Friday. Informing the same, Colors TV wrote, “Iss Friday badal raha hai entertainment ka waqt! Milega entertainment ka woh hi dose kal ab naye waqt par.”

How excited are you for today’s episode of Bigg Boss 14? And what is your opinion on Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkani & others getting into a physical fight? Do share your view via comments and stay tuned for more updates.

