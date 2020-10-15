With another day comes another interesting fact! Yes, we’re back to entertain Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and its actors’ fans. In today’s edition, we’ll be talking about our beloved Saumya Tandon aka Anita bhabi. Do you know, she has shared the stage with none other Shah Rukh Khan?

Yes, you read that right! Saumya has been lucky enough to co-host with charming King Khan. Not many but her die-hard fans would be aware that she was a co-host of Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout. The show was aired in 2011. It was the Indian version of the American reality game show Wipeout.

Right from the show’s launch event, Saumya Tandon and Shah Rukh Khan shared amusing chemistry. During the event, Shah Rukh Khan jokingly kissed on Saumya’s cheek and said that kissing her is part of the show’s contract. She too hugged Shah Rukh in return and shared jokes.

We’re really jealous of Saumya Tandon hugging Shah Rukh Khan. Lucky girl!

Meanwhile, Saumya left Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain a few weeks ago. The team had arranged a small farewell party for her. She quit the show after five years. She even shared some special pictures from her last day on the set.

The last day on the sets of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain was a bit emotional for Saumya Tandon. The actress took to Instagram and uploaded videos with an emotional caption.

She wrote, “End of a beautiful journey. The way we part, shows how strong our relationship was. These are some moments to cherish all my life, my small note for every single person on the unit. My dearest @iaasifsheikhofficial. My friends @rohitashvgour @yogesh.tripathi78 @vaibhav.mathur.teeka @deepeshbhan @saleem_zaidi @saanandverma (missed you on the last day). 5 lovely years of #bhabhijigharparhai with @andtvofficial @zeetv and thanks to my producers Mrs Benaifer Kohli and Sanjay Ji . The video work is from @raajjchatterjii and Ganesh.”

There were rumours that Saumya will be participating in Bigg Boss 14 after leaving Bhabhiji. But the actress told Pinkvilla, “I was approached for Bigg Boss, but they have offered me the show a couple of times before as well. But my reason to quit BGPH is definitely not Bigg Boss.”

