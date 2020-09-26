Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: From Rashami Desai As Angoori To Akshay Kumar’s RECORD-BREAKING Appearances, 5 Lesser Known Facts!

Whenever we talk about popular ongoing Hindi sitcoms, two names that first pop up in our heads are Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Both these shows have been ruling the TRP charts for years now, and the curiosity around them never seems to die. Sahi pakde hain? So, to add onto that fascination, Koimoi lists down five lesser-known facts about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain which will inform and entertain you. Read on:

Rashami Desai As Angoori?

Shilpa Shinde played Angoori Tiwari for almost a year; however, she later quit the show after a conflict with producer Binaifer Kohli, and former channel head Vikas Gupta. However, she wasn’t the first choice to play the much-loved character. It was Rashami Desai who was offered the part initially, while Shilpa was offered to play Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. Rashami later didn’t take up the part as she felt there was a lot of age gap between her and her co-star Rohitash Gaud, who plays Manmohan Tiwari.

The Akshay Kumar Connection

We have seen Akshay Kumar make a lot of appearances in The Kapil Sharma Show. However, according to IMDB, Khiladi Kumar has appeared thrice on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain which makes his highest number of appearances on a fiction TV show. Well, when it comes to Akshay Kumar it’s always more the better for all his fans.

Sunny Leone’s Refuses To Say ‘Sahi Padkde Hain’

Did you know Sunny Leone had appeared in a couple of episodes of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and had played an actress who was in search of a hero for a film? While shooting for one of the scenes of the show, she was required to mouth Angoori’s famous line ‘Sahi Padkde Hain’, however, Sunny refused to do so as she felt the line had a vulgar meaning. It was only when the makers sat her down explaining that there was no double meaning to that line, is when Sunny agreed to shoot for it after a halt of an hour.

Aasif Sheikh’s 250 Characters

Not many actors get to play around 250 characters in their entire acting career, however, Aasif Sheikh, who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra has played that many parts in the same show. Talking about the same he had earlier told indiawest.com, “I have thoroughly enjoyed every one. I have essayed more than 15 variations of a woman character. There is a lengthy list, but the few characters that have given me an incredibly memorable experience apart from the ones mentioned here is when I played a seductive electrician named Rajaram and the grey-haired Tiwari’s grandmother. The audience has loved and enjoyed watching each character, which is very encouraging and pushes me to keep exploring more and strive to outdo myself, every time.” Now that’s some feat we must admit.

Amma Ji Younger Than Manmohan Tiwari

Soma Rathod aka Amma Ji plays Manmohan Tiwari’s (Rohitash Gaud) mother in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. But do you know Soma is actually several years younger to Rohitash? However, there is no clarity on the exact age difference, as some claim its 10 years, while others say it’s 13. Whatever the case may be, we love Soma and her ‘bail’s’ onscreen chemistry.

Hope you enjoyed this trivia. Do let us know if we missed out on anything more interesting.

