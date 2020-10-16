Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Gets Nasty With Nikki Tamboli In A Task

Nikki Tamboli who has always made headlines by entertaining the viewers and giving her 100% in a task has left behind many known faces who are a part of Bigg Boss 14. And so is Jasmin Bhasin, who is giving full masala to her fans.

That’s right! Nikki Tamboli with her mastermind strategy has made her way to the top in the Bigg Boss house. She has been catching eyes of not only the seniors but also the entire nation loving her game. Never the less, it is seen that her game plan is hurting the fellow contestant’s eye as being a known face they are unable to deliver and perform rather poking Nikki Tamboli for her strong stands.

Jasmin Bhasin who picked up a point against Nikki Tamboli has been continuously using it against here whereas she herself abused Nikki back. Not only that but in a recent task, it was seen that Jasmin kicked Tamboli and called her words like ‘Gandagi’ and was seen extremely aggressive against Nikki rather than focusing on the task. Not only that she had already cried to Sidharth Shukla how she would lose the task before it even started.

To add on to this, Jasmin’s rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni too has been taking to his Twitter giving uncouth statements about Tamboli says, ‘She has no self-respect, he hates that girl’ and more which clearly if you go to see Jasmin does the same.

Before Nikki Tamboli stepped into the most controversial house on Indian television, we spoke to her about being part of the Hindi version when she as a South actress could start in the other versions, her mantra to stay calm, finding love in the house and loads more.

Given that she hails from South Indian Cinema, we asked Nikki Tamboli if she was offered to be part of the south versions of Bigg Boss before the Salman Khan hosted Hindi one. She said, “Yeh pehle offer hua and I’ve always been a huge fan of Hindi big boss. Maine woh waha ka dekha nahi (This was offered to me first. I’ve always been a fan of this version and haven’t seen those versions).” She continued, “I have been born and brought up in Mumbai toh yeh wala dekha – hindi dekha (I’ve been born and brought up in Mumbai so I have watched this one).”

