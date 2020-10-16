It’s Friday and we’re here to entertain our readers and fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the show, we see several interesting pairs be it Jethalal-Daya or Taarak-Anjali, and every couple is loved by the viewers for its quirkiness. Out of such is our beloved Tanuj Mahashabde aka Krishnan Iyer and Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer.

Some people are extremely lucky, and as per our Jethalal, that person is none other than Iyer. And no wonder why he thinks so! Babita Ji, you know. It’s not a hidden secret that Jetha crushes badly on Babita and often pulls Iyer’s leg for being a complete mismatch for such a beautiful lady. He finds it hard to digest that his Babita Ji is married to ‘not so good-looking’ Iyer. Not just him, but even Iyer himself finds it hard to believe it? Sounds surprising, right?

No, we aren’t talking about Krishnan Iyer here but Tanuj Mahashabde who portrays him. As we all know, initially Tanuj was a story writer and assistant director for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But afterwards, he was approached to play South Indian husband of Bengali wife and was paired opposite Munmun Dutta.

Talking about the same, Tanuj Mahashabde shared in an interview with Lokmat that forget others, but even he didn’t believe that he is playing a husband to such a beautiful lady like Munmun Dutta. He said, “Not just others, but even I found it hard to digest that I am playing a partner of a beautiful lady in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” He further said that initially, no one in the team knew he is Marathi and believed he is South Indian instead.

Meanwhile, recently Tanuj got emotional while speaking to News18. He said, “Iyer is famous but Tanuj is not. I would like if Tanuj is also famous. I get identified as a comedian playing a comedy role. I understand that Iyer is a big character and hence famous but I believe that people should also know the person who is playing Iyer.”

“I am very happy that I became an actor in TMKOC. However, I have not given up on writing, I am still writing scripts. But I have got my identity from TMKOC, previously I have done small shows, theatre but I did not get recognition,” he added.

