Aditya Narayan Reveals Shweta Agarwal Thought He's A Womaniser: "She Had Heard Bad Things About Me..."

Aditya Narayan is lately in the news for his love life. The actor-singer-host recently confirmed that he’s dating Shapit co-star Shweta Agarwal. As soon as news of his dating life and wedding came out, there were reports about him being bankrupt. However, the actor clearly denied the same recently.

That’s not it. The singer-actor was linked with singer Neha Kakkar when he was hosting Indian Idol 11. On the show, there would be jokes about them planning to tie the knot. What’s interesting is Neha’s news of marriage with Rohanpreet Singh is also grabbing headlines lately. Amid all this, Aditya has revealed how his girlfriend Shweta Agarwal had rejected him initially and thought of him as a womaniser.

Aditya Narayan told Times Now, “Actually, one cannot call my first date ‘a date’ in real because we were shooting for our film, Shaapit, at that time. I asked her to hang out with me and have lunch; it wasn’t a date kind of set-up. In fact, she had rejected me for that matter as well. Then, my mother was the one who told her that you should have lunch together since you both are doing a film. So, we went to a restaurant named 5 Spice in Oshiwara, and vo muh fulaake baithi thi (she’d pulled a face) for 30 minutes as if she had no interest in life. Bohot badi meherbani ki thi saamne baithke (I’ll forever be grateful for her having the heart to accompany me).”

Aditya Narayan revealed how Shweta Agarwal was apprehensive to date him because she had heard that he dates a lot of girls. However, after spending some time with him, he opinion towards him changed. “I clearly remember she liked me for the first time when she saw me bonding with my family members, so she realised that I am a family man, and for me, relations matter. Because even she had heard bad things about me that main ladkiyan ghumata tha (chuckles). So, I could understand her apprehension,” revealed the Tattad Tattad singer.

Well, if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be! That’s exactly what happened in Aditya and Shweta’s relationship here.

Meanwhile, the latest update on their wedding mentioned that the duo might have a simple Temple wedding. Aditya Narayan revealed that they are getting married on December 1 and only close friends and family will be invited due to COVID-19 situation.

