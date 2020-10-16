Recently Mumbai Police’s Cyber Cell has arrested an advocate named Vibhor Anand for spreading fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Reportedly the Delhi based advocate has been spreading conspiracy theories, dragging Arbaaz Khan’s name on social media in the case.

Arbaaz Khan had filed a complaint in the cyber cell for dragging his name on social media in the death cases last month.

According to Mumbai Mirror, a police officer said, “He was picked up from his residence in Delhi on Thursday and was brought to the city. He was produced in the court and has been sent to police custody till 19th October.”

As per a report published by NDTV, Vibhor Anand’s twitter account has been suspended for spreading fake news. The advocate had made several defamatory allegations on social media and made up some conspiracy theories in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s death cases. He has been brought to Mumbai and booked under several sections including Information Technology Act.

Reportedly, Vibhor Anand had made claims on Twitter that Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex manager Disha Salian had been raped before her murder. The advocate had even named several prominent personalities.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home on 14th June 2020. His death had shaken the entire nation. After Mumbai police declared it a suicide case, the case was taken by the CBI, with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also joining the investigation.

AIIMS panel has recently submitted a report which rules out all murder theories. Reportedly CBI is also going to submit a closure report on the case as they have found no foul play in the matter. What’s your opinion on the matter? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for further updates.

