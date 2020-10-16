A lot has already been spoken about the happenings around the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The debate divided netizens and even a fair number of people from the fraternity into two parts. Opening up about it now is Gulshan Devaiah, who joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat ahead of the release of his film Footfairy.

Gulshan will be seen alongside Sagarika Ghatge in Footfairy, which is a thriller directed and written by Kanishk Varma. The film stars Gulshan as a CBI officer who is chasing a serial killer. As the actor says David Fincher inspired him and he even has planted some references, the film resembles the maverick filmmaker’s work.

Joining Koimoi for an exclusive chat, Gulshan spoke about his film and why he chose it. While on that, he also opened about everything that is happening around. He says that the buzz around doesn’t affect his craft; instead, he has found his humorous self.

Gulshan Devaiah when asked if everything that followed Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death changes anything for the industry, said he is not really sure.

Gulshan Devaiah said, “I am not really sure. Bus kuch logoki fitrat ekdum khul ke aagayi hai. There were many doubts which have disappeared now. We have discovered the agendas people have. See, I also feel, whenever it’s necessary, people should come together. And when not, people should mind their own business. You have to have some unity. But I am not saying baat itni bhi buri hai. We aren’t divided as they are trying to show, there aren’t any camps or something like that. Everything is also amplified right now because of the whole lockdown and COVID-19 situation. This has become a fertile ground for people who have nothing to do. This is a fertile ground for conspiracy theories.”

Further, he expressed how if (and he wants to emphasise on the IF) Sushant Singh Rajput died of a mental issue; he wants people to accept that mental illness is a thing.

Gulshan Devaiah said, “I really hope there is some kind of conclusion to Sushant. If and I repeat ‘If’ it was due to his mental health, then I hope this issue gets some attention and acknowledgment. Acknowledgment ki haa bhai aise ho sakta hai logo ke sath. Rather than how can a genius man like him take his life. It all depends on what the CBI will conclude. Me just like the rest of the citizens would like to trust the agency. Agar CBI ko trust nhi kar sakte, court ko trust nhi kar sakte to bhai…..”

Gulshan Devaiah’s Footfairy release on & Pictures on October 24.

