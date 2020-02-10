EXCLUSIVE! Afsos Actor Gulshan Devaiah On Star Kids: "If Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan's Film Is Announced..."

Gulshan Devaiah is currently making headlines for all the praises he’s receiving for his performance in the latest Amazon Prime Video, Afsos. It is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Anirban Dasgupta, Sourav Ghosh and Dibya Chatterjee. In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, the actor talked about his web series, star kids getting more attention in reference to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and more.

When asked what appealed him about playing Nakul, a man who wants to die in Afsos, the Commando 3 actor said, “I liked many things about the project in general. The people who came up with it – Anirban, Dibo and Saurabh, who are the writers and Anubhuti, the director. I have great admiration for her and I’ve seen the short films she has done. So all the people and the rest of the cast and what they were thinking of doing with this seemed to be a great idea and it was really exciting to me.”

The actor has been in the film industry for more than 10 years now. As an outsider, Gulshan Devaiah has worked hard with his share of struggle to make his mark in Bollywood. Recently, actor Avinash Tiwary said in our interview that star kids get more attention from the media compared to outsiders.

When Devaiah was asked if he feels the same way, the actor said, “He’s (Avinash) true also, but at the same time I feel there is a certain culture we perpetuate. Say if there’s a film announced about Shah Rukh Khan’s son that Aryan Khan is going to star in a big film, there would be genuine excitement.”

He added, “It’s in our culture we have this thing which is less in the West, particularly in Hollywood. They do have the second generation, the third generation stars over there, but it’s not as prevalent as it’s here.”

Watch the full video below:

Gulshan said that Avinash Tiwary is speaking the truth but he is not bothered by it. He added, “There are lots of people who came and made it on their own like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are a great example, Ayushmann and Rajkummar Rao too. You’ll always find a way. I am not saying Avinash is whining about it, he is a very talented boy. But we should stop whining about it a little bit

