Malang Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: Aiming To Hold Well!

Malang Box Office: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani’s film has entered into its first week today, and the real test has now begun. The film witnessed slight growth in terms of its Sunday collections. Although below expectations, the romantic thriller needs to now stay steady but here’s what the morning occupancy of the day suggests.

Malang has added a total collection of 25.36 crores till now, and the need of the hour is for the movie to at least stay steady throughout the week. The film is fighting it out with multiple releases like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Jawaani Jaaneman, Shikara amongst others and that is turning out to be an obstacle to it.

As per the trends flowing in, Malang has witnessed morning occupancy of around 10-15% at the ticket windows, which is quite good considering it’s a working day. If the footfalls witness an upward trend in terms of the evening shows, that could turn out to be quite fruitful for the film. So far, so good!

Meanwhile, talking about the romantic action-thriller, director Mohit Suri revealed, “It’s a story about four different characters from different backgrounds. They have a different interpretation of Malang. The word Malang essentially refers to a man who stays by himself, who is not connected to worldly rules, regulations, law, and order. He is happy in his own world. A person can be Malang when he is truly, madly and deeply in love, when he does not care about what happens in the outside world. It also happens when you have lost someone you loved the most and you have nothing to lose, so you don’t fear anything. The loss of fear is also a state of Malang. These characters, who are in different states of Malang, meet one Christmas evening in Goa. The film is about how they all cross paths and what happened five years back on the same day.”

