Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Arti Singh Get Into UGLY Fight, Ask Each Other To “F**k Off”

Bigg Boss 13 is less than a week away from its finale, and the buzz remains higher than ever. From Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra to Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma, each and every contestant have been on their toes. But amongst other things, what’s grabbing eyeballs is a nasty fight between Sidharth Shukla and Art Singh, which led for the good friend to say ‘f**k off’ to each other.

It all happened over Sidharth Shukla saving Paras Chhabra in the immunity task instead of Shehnaaz Gill or Art Singh, with whom he has been closer during his entire duration in the house. In an explanation to Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, although Sid maintained that he was paying back Paras, he was quick to add that he couldn’t make a choice between Gill and Arti either.

This led to a furious Arti to express her disappointment. Sidharth also mentioned that Arti Singh never expected to reach till this stage in the show, so he cannot understand what the entire fuss is about. As things got intense, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor asks Singh to ‘f**k off’ and in retaliation; she too repeats the abusive words against him.

But a pinch of emotion came in as Arti Singh mentioned that it could be her last moments in the house, so all the fight and rifts barely matter.

A sigh of relief came in as there was no eviction that took place during the weekend. However, the show will witness one of the contestants leave the show today and the anticipation amongst fans is higher than ever.

Who do you feel will get evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house today? Share with us in the comment section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!