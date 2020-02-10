Oscars 2020 – Bong Joon Ho On Parasite Winning Big: “I Will Drink Until Next Morning”

Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite has created history at the Oscars 2020 and the world is celebrating their Oscar victory. While the film has bagged 4 awards out of the 6 nominations. What is also trending is the director’s acceptance speech. His remark about him drinking till the next morning already has a huge fanbase.

Parasite happens to be the first-ever Korean film to be nominated and winning the Oscars. The film was in all nominated in six categories and came out victorious in four. The film won Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film, and Best Original Screenplay.

Bong has surely turned out to be a milestone as he also became the first Asian nominee to win the best original screenplay. The director did not shy from thanking all his contemporaries in his acceptance speech.

An emotional Bong Joon Ho, said, “Thank you. After winning best international feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax. Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that “The most personal is the most creative.”

He added, “That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just to be nominated was a huge honour. I never thought I would win. When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin [Tarantino] always put my films on his list. He’s here, thank you so much. Quentin, I love you.

And Todd [Phillips] and Sam [Mendes], great directors that I admire. If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with all of you.”

Ending his acceptance speech in a hilarious note the director said, “Thank you. I will drink until the next morning, thank you.”

Meanwhile, in a clip uploaded by the Academy on their official Twitter handle, we can see the team Parasite being emotional and happy.

