Deepika Padukone On Louis Vuitton: “In My Journey Of Authenticity & Honesty, I Am Able To Collaborate With Iconic Brands”

Recently, Deepika Padukone became the face to International luxury brand Louis Vuitton as the first Indian representative to their global campaign. The actor will be featured in Louis Vuitton’s 2020 pre-fall campaign which is a historic move for the brand as well as the actor.

Talking about if she felt the pressure in representing the nation with this particular achievement, the actress shares, “I didn’t think of it like that. The brand would be better equipped to answer why they thought of me. It’s not only exciting, but an absolute privilege as these opportunities don’t present themselves very often. I appreciate the fact that somewhere in my journey of authenticity and honesty, I am being able to collaborate with iconic brands.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in ‘Chhapaak‘, a film based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actress played the role of Malti in the film which also starred Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film was released on January 10.

Deepika Padukone will be seen as Romi Dev in 83 which is all set to hit the screens 10th April 2020 followed by Shakun Batra’s next untitled where she will be seen sharing the screen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika recently made an announcement where she will be seen in the making of The Intern.

Talking about another achievement on the long list, Deepika Padukone was invited and felicitated at the prestigious World Economic Forum 2020 recently with Annual Crystal Award for her contribution towards mental health awareness.

