Oscars 2020: From Parasite, 1917 To Joaquin Phoenix – Complete List Of Winners!

Oscars 2020: The day finally came when great work in the film industry over the world was appreciated at the Academy Awards. Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite won big at the Oscars this year and also made history by winning Best Picture award. The film has won overall 4 Academy Awards.

From 1917 to Joker to Marriage Story, many associated with the films took home the trophies this year. It was a moment of pride and happiness to see such artistic and creative piece of cinema getting the acclaims, attention and acknowledgement they truly deserve.

Check out the list full list of winners at Oscars 2020:

Best Picture

Parasite

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Best Actress

Renée Zellweger for Judy

Best Director

Bong-Joon-ho for Parasite

Best International Feature Film

Parasite

Best Animated Short Film

Hair Love

Best Animated Feature Film

Toy Story 4

Best Actor in Supporting Role

Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Actress in Supporting Role

Laura Dern for Marriage Story

Best Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi for Jojo Rabbit

Best Original Screenplay

Bong Joon-ho for Parasite

Best Music (original score)

Joker

Best Music (original song)

“Love Me Again” from Rocketman

Best Visual effects

1917

Best Film Editing

Ford V Ferrari

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins for 1917

Best Sound Mixing

1917

Best Sound Editing

Ford V Ferrari

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Bombshell

Best Documentary Short Feature

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran for Little Women

Best Documentary Feature

American Factor

Best Production Design

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Best Live-Action Short Film

The Neighbors’ Window

Who else do you think should have won the Oscars in the categories mentioned above? Let us know in the comments below.

