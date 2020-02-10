Oscars 2020: From Parasite, 1917 To Joaquin Phoenix – Complete List Of Winners!

Oscars 2020: The day finally came when great work in the film industry over the world was appreciated at the Academy Awards. Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite won big at the Oscars this year and also made history by winning Best Picture award. The film has won overall 4 Academy Awards.
From 1917 to Joker to Marriage Story, many associated with the films took home the trophies this year. It was a moment of pride and happiness to see such artistic and creative piece of cinema getting the acclaims, attention and acknowledgement they truly deserve.
Check out the list full list of winners at Oscars 2020:
Best Picture
Parasite
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix for Joker
Best Actress
Renée Zellweger for Judy
Best Director
Bong-Joon-ho for Parasite
Best International Feature Film
Parasite
Best Animated Short Film
Hair Love
Best Animated Feature Film
Toy Story 4
Best Actor in Supporting Role
Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Actress in Supporting Role
Laura Dern for Marriage Story
Best Adapted Screenplay
Taika Waititi for Jojo Rabbit
Best Original Screenplay
Bong Joon-ho for Parasite
Best Music (original score)
Joker
Best Music (original song)
“Love Me Again” from Rocketman
Best Visual effects
1917
Best Film Editing
Ford V Ferrari
Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins for 1917
Best Sound Mixing
1917
Best Sound Editing
Ford V Ferrari
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Bombshell
Best Documentary Short Feature
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Best Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran for Little Women
Best Documentary Feature
American Factor
Best Production Design
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Best Live-Action Short Film
The Neighbors’ Window
