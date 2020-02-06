EXCLUSIVE! Gulshan Devaiah: " People Who Want To Be Shah Rukh Khan Won't Last One Day; He's One Of A Kind"

Gulshan Devaiah is all set to thrill us with his upcoming web series titled ‘Afsos’. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of the same. Koimoi got to chance to play a fun segment with the Commando 3 actor and we asked him what will he do if he woke up as Shah Rukh Khan one day.

In our segment of reacting to weird situations, Gulshan Devaiah gave an interesting answer when asked about waking up as SRK one day, “I’m going to die the following day because he is a machine. He is an absolute maniac. Nobody can be Shah Rukh Khan. He is just one of a kind. That man works the way he is.”

Devaiah further said, “People who want to be Shah Rukh Khan, you don’t want to be Shah Rukh Khan. I, in all my experience, will last one day. You will die in two hours.”

The actor was also asked if he wishes to switch life with one Bollywood celeb, who would that be. Gulshan Devaiah gave a hilarious answer to it and said, “Since I’m so good at playing double roles, I don’t really have to switch. I can just be whoever I am.”

Watch the video to know with whom Gulshan wishes to switch his life with:

Coming to Afsos, it is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and also stars Aakash Dahiya, Anjali Patil, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee and Jamie Alter. The series will be streaming on Amazon Prime from February 7, 2020.

