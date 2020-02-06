WHOA! Deepika Padukone & Kartik Aaryan To Collaborate For Imtiaz Ali’s Next?

Deepika Padukone & Kartik Aaryan have been grabbing headlines for a while now, over their fun Instagram banter. From the Dheeme Dheeme challenge to commenting on each other’s posts, the two have been pretty active on each other’s feeds. Fans were quick to storm the Internet with their wish to witness them both in a film, but looks like that may just happen!

Kartik is currently busy promoting Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan, which is an Imtiaz Ali direction. During a recent interview, the filmmaker was asked if he plans to come up with a project starring DP and Kartik.

To this, Imtiaz Ali giving a ray of hope to all their fans told Bombay Times, “There’s nothing I’ve spoken to her (Deepika Padukone) about, but hopefully something will happen.” We have previously seen the director creating some magic with Deepika Padukone in films like Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Tamasha (2015), and we cannot wait for him to come up with another! Are y’all excited too?

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone during a conversation with Koimoi went all praises for Kartik Aaryan. She said, “He will do whatever it takes to be successful, and be at the top, and he isn’t apologetic about him and I love that about him. So that’s how I started following him, and seeing his work, then I saw the Dheeme Dheeme Challenge and I said ‘what is this step?’ and I kept watching and watching and to save my life, I couldn’t do that step. So, I messaged him asking ‘Can you please teach me this step because I’m really bad!”

