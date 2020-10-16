Today, we have a piece of shocking news for Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez’s fans. The actress’ names have come in fraudulent activity in the MGNREGA scheme. Before you jump to conclusions, let us clarify the case. Sarpanch, secretary, and assistant of Jhirnya district Piparkheda Naka Panchayat, Madhya Pradesh had used pictures of these Bollywood actresses to create fake job cards of the scheme beneficiaries.

The fake job cards were also used to take out money from the accounts. Shocking right? Read the article to know details.

According to a report published by Zee News, the picture of Deepika Padukone was used in the job cards with the name Monu Dubey. Not just that, Dubey said that after using the photo of Deepika, thirty thousand rupees were also withdrawn on his name, without even going to work. The fraudulent activity continues every month.

In a similar case, a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez was used by a beneficiary named Sonu. The fraudulent activity came to notice when the actual beneficiaries raised that they were not getting the amount sanctioned by the government.

After further investigation, the officials recovered dozens of such fake job cards with pictures of Bollywood actresses in it. On the other hand, the citizens living in Jhirnya district claimed that they did not get any work under the MGNREGA scheme. They insist the sarpanch, secretary, employment assistant are involved in corruption.

The report further said that the District Panchayat, CEO Gaurav Benal, has asked for an inquiry on the matter to figure out how the fake job cards were created and how the amounts were transferred from one account to another.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is in Goa resuming work on the film. As per Mid Day, the actor flew down back to Goa almost two weeks ago. She didn’t continue work quickly but Shakun Batra let her ease down and get into the process for the first ten days.

