Just as the poster of Nora Fatehi’s upcoming song ‘Nach Meri Rani’ has hit the internet, we are all in complete awe of the fearless fashion choices of the emerging global icon.

Advertisement

Bold, fierce and unapologetic in her aspirational styling, Nora Fatehi is as sassy as she gets in the wavy, flowing icy purple tresses and the dazzling silver attire.

Advertisement

The poster features Nora donning a silver sequin crop top styled with a dynamic shimmer side high low skirt, and the icy purple hair are just sure to command your attention!

Its very evident that Nora Fatehi as a brand has changed the fashion game in Indian entertainment and is constantly pushing the boundaries of visual asthetics in India. She also effortlessly embodies the international appeal of pop-stars and fashion icons across the globe, Nora Fatehi is not just the game changer with her international aesthetic fashion sense but definitely the uncrowned queen of fashion in India. We cant imagine anyone else carry it as good as she does.

The diva is all things glamourous and aspirational with her sassy, diverse and fierce styling and persona. From rocking the stunning pink hairdo in Pepeta to now slaying in the icy purple hairstyle in Nach Meri Rani, Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly an unstoppable trendsetter, paving the way for a new international asthetics in indias Entertainment world.

Must Read: Happy Birthday Dream Girl! When Hema Malini Spoke On Her Marriage With Dharmendra: “I Wanted To Make Sure That The Marriage Hurt Nobody”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube