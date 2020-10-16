Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Kapoor Praises Schitt's Creek's Director & Actor Dan Levy, Calls Him Her New Crush

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor has recently shared on Instagram that she’s a big fan of Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek. She in fact that she has never felt sadder while watching a show’s finale.

Mira took to Instagram stories and applauded the show for its writing, characterisations, setups, costumes and screenplay. She also called Dan Levy a genius and her new crush. Her story read as saying, “Finished Schitt’s Creek last night and I’ve never been sadder at a show’s finale… This one is a gem. Brilliant writing, characterizations, setups, COSTUMES and screenplay. But it’s the show’s message that is its crowning glory. The best part is, that it’s different for everyone. @instadanjlevy is a genius and my new crush.” Check out the screenshot below:

A lot of people have discovered Schitt’s Creek after it swept away multiple Emmy Awards this year. But the show already had its good fanbase. It stars Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Emily Hampshire in main roles. It’s a story of a wealthy family ‘Rose’ losing all their wealth.

The only property they have with them is a small town ‘Schitt’s Creek’ that Eugene Levy’s Johnny Rose purchased as a joke for his son David aka Dan Levy. The six seasons show their struggle to adapt to town life, the journey of starting from scratch, friendship and love. Created by Eugene and Dan, the father-son have injected lots of laughter dose in this show. There won’t be a moment where you will feel like doing something else when you start watching the show.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, the handsome and talented actor was last seen in Kabir Singh which proved to be a Super-Duper Hit. The lifetime domestic business of the film was 278.24 crores. The actor will be next seen in Jersey remake which will feature him in the role of a cricketer. Apart from Shahid, the film also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

Jersey was all set to release on August 28 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

