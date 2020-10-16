Honestly speaking, Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan starrer Ghanchakkar didn’t get his due upon its release. The film had an essence of quirkiness and fun with slightly an offbeat treatment. The very reason, why half of the people love it and the remaining half hates it. But just like the content, off-screen stories of the film are interesting too? One such is about Vicky Kaushal auditioning for a male lead.

Yes, you read that right! Vicky had auditioned for the character of Sanjay Athray aka Sanju. For some reason, he couldn’t crack it and the role went to Emraan Hashmi. The casting director turned actor, Abhishek Banerjee, did casting for the black comedy and he had recently revealed about Vicky’s audition.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Abhishek Banerjee said, “When I was an associate, I auditioned Vicky Kaushal for a part in Ghanchakkar. Everyone was intrigued by him as he was Sham Kaushal’s son. I instantly knew that he’d become a star one day. Also, before sharing screen space with Rajkummar, I had tested him for a role in the 2010 film Knock Out, which was eventually played by Apoorva Lakhia.”

What do you think, would Vicky Kaushal have been able to pull off Sanju as brilliantly as Emraan Hashmi?

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Ghanchakkar was released in 2013. It even features Namit Das and Rajesh Sharma in key roles.

Meanwhile, Emraan was last seen in The Body and at the ticket windows, the film fared like a dead body. But there was a time in Bollywood when the ‘serial kisser’ delivered more commercially successes than any other big star except Ajay. It was a period of 2008 to 2012, where Emraan had 7 successes to his name. He is next to Ajay, who had 8 commercial successes to his credit during the same period.

Emraan Hashmi’s successful run includes Jannat, Raaz – The Mystery Continues, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Murder 2, The Dirty Picture, Jannat 2 and Raaz 3. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s successes include Golmaal Returns, All The Best, Raajneeti, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan and Son Of Sardaar.

