EXCLUSIVE! Emraan Hashmi On Rishi Kapoor’s Death: “I Think, He’s Gone Too Soon…”

Legendary actor, Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday at the age of 67 due to his long ongoing illness with Leukemia. He started his career with the super hit film, Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia and was called the ‘chocolate hero’ of his time. He worked with several actors in Bollywood including Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor worked together in ‘The Body’ which was released last year in December. Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika Kumar played the female leads in the film. In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Emraan revealed that he’s deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

“I think he’s gone too soon. I think…we all, I’m sure wished that he could have given a few more performances. And my experience with him was very enriching. One of the reasons I did ‘The Body’ was to work with an actor like Rishi Kapoor,” said Emraan.

He speaking about Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi said, “He’s someone who I’ve adored, loved and his films, I’ve been watching since I was in school. I’ve watched his films so many times. Be it Amar Akbar Anthony or Mera Naam Joker or any of his films. Just having worked with him in ‘The Body’ was very very fulfilling. Just to understand his process and get to know him as a person. The way he used to grasp scripts and he’s really kind-hearted person; lovely to talk to; exquisite conversations off the set. We would have 12 hours shift and we go back to vanity fans and talk a lot of films and life in general. This is very disheartening that he has left us.”

Well, Emraan Hashmi’s thoughts are pretty much what we all think of Rishi Kapoor as a human being and an incredible actor who knew the craft so perfectly. You’ll be missed, sir.

