Post Irrfan Khan, another heart-breaking news arrives as veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today morning. Amitabh Bachchan shared the heart-breaking news and we’re numb. The Body actor had been battling cancer since the past 2 years. Survived by Neetu Kapoor and children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, the family members have now issued an official statement.

Revealing all the details regarding his demise, the statement read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

The note continued, “He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”

It was just yesterday when Rishi Kapoor’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news of him being hospitalised. He further informed that while he was in ICU and wife Neetu Kapoor had been by his side, he assured fans that his brother would stand back strong.

May his soul rest in peace!

