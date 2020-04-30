The news of Irrfan Khan passing away has left everyone heartbroken. From celebs to his fans all over the world are finding it hard to believe that the ace actor is no more. The Angrezi Medium actor passed away in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital at the age of 53. He was admitted to the hospital due to colon infection.

Celebrities took to their social media pages to express their grief. Ramayan actors Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhlia also paid their respects to the Piku actor.

Arun Govil tweeted, “just got the news of the passing of Irrfan Khan…very sad…a versatile actor… strong fighter…left us too soon.

Strength & Prayers to the family.”

Dipika Chikhlia shared, “My heartfelt condolences to the family .we have lost a great and fabulous actor .Folded handsrest in peace.”

Sunil Lahri wrote, “Very sad to hear sudden demise of one of the finest actor and great human being very down to earth Irfan Khan, God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to bear this loss 🙏🏼Disappointed but relieved face”.

Irrfan Khan was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium along with Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film released this year and Khan was praised for his impeccable act.

For 2 years, Irrfan Khan battled cancer. The entire Bollywood industry is shaken to the core due to his death. From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone are heartbroken and paid their respects to the actor.

At Mumbai’s Versova Kabrastan, Irrfan Khan was cremated on April 29 at 3 pm. His last rites were attended by his family members and close relatives. Two days ago, the actor’s mom had passed away in Jaipur. Reportedly, the actor’s last words were, “Amma has come to take me.”

