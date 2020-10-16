Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is intrigued by the idea of history and horror coming together on screen.

Sonam took to Instagram and posted a string of videos where she shared details about horror flicks made in Indian cinema.

Alongside the image, Sonam Kapoor wrote: “Lights. Camera. Boo. When history and horror come together with a Bollywood twist, I’m always intrigued. Today, I want to let you in on our industry’s love affair with all things spooky.”

Sonam Kapoor added: “It’s always interesting to see how supernatural thrillers have evolved over time — constantly changing with the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment. Whether that comes in cheesy, corny horror films of the 1970’s or the really path-breaking movies of the 2010’s; one thing is for sure – 100 per cent entertainment is always guaranteed.”

The actress shared that this Halloween season, she is “making it a point to revisit some of these age-old classics”.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in “The Zoya Factor”, which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film, which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.

