While singer Aditya Narayan is making headlines supposedly going bankrupt with only a mere eighteen thousand left in his account, the singer is also in the news for his upcoming marriage. While he recently rubbished the rumours surrounding his him being broke, he also spoke of his December wedding.

During a recent interview, the Mujhe Maaf Karna singer revealed the date of his wedding to girlfriend Shweta Agarwal, where it will take place and the limited guestlist.

In an interview with Spotboye, Aditya Narayan said, “We’re getting married on 1 December. Because of Covid19, we can invite only the close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests to gather at a wedding.”

Adding that he may have a large wedding reception when the pandemic restrictions are lifted, Aditya Narayan said, “But for now, it’s going to be a wedding in a temple with just the immediate family present.”

While earlier today we brought you the news of Aditya rubbishing his bankruptcy news reports, the singer in this interview joked, “I am sending you my bank details. A little help will go a long way. But seriously, I was just trying to explain to the journalist that Covid has been difficult for everyone. Even generally, we all go through our set of struggles. People assume once you are successful, everything is hunky and dory every single second of your existence. That’s not the case.”

For those who do not know, recently Aditya Narayan was in the headlines of almost all news and entertainment portals when he said that his savings are depleted and that he had to withdraw all his investments in mutual funds to survive.

During a recent interview with TellyChakkar, Aditya Narayan countered all these rumours about his bankruptcy. He said, “I casually mentioned that ‘mere 5 lakhs kat gaye hai EMI ke liye aur mere pas abhi 18K bache hai’. But that doesn’t mean I have gone bankrupt and I have no money left me. After working for more than two decades and that too working continuously how can I go moneyless?” The singer added that he is overwhelmed with the support he received with people thinking he is in financial crisis. He also urged his fans to not worry about him as he is doing fine.

