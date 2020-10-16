After Searching Vivek Oberoi’s House, Notice Being Served To His Wife Priyanka Alva

Yesterday, we told you that Bengaluru Police had searched Vivek Oberoi’s Mumbai house in order to ensure if his brother-in-law Adithya Alva was hiding there. As per the new reports, Central Crime Branch Officials have served notice to Vivek Oberoi’s wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi.

Reportedly, the notice was served to Priyanka Alva Oberoi over links with her brother Adithya Alva in connection with the Sandalwood drug case. Read the article to know more.

Recently ANI has tweeted about the notice to Priyanka Alva Oberoi. The tweet reads, “City Crime Branch Bengaluru serves notice to Priyanka Alva Oberoi over links with brother Adithya Alva in connection with the Sandalwood drug case. #Karnataka CCB raided actor Vivek Oberoi’s Mumbai residence in search of his relative Aditya Alva in connection with the case y’day.” Have a look at the tweet here.

City Crime Branch Bengaluru serves notice to Priyanka Alva Oberoi over links with brother Adithya Alva in connection with Sandalwood drug case. #Karnataka CCB raided actor Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence in search of his relative Aditya Alva in connection with the case y'day. — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

For the unversed, Aditya Alva and Priyanka Alva are the children of former Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva. According to media reports, police have been searching for Aditya Alva, who is accused of being involved in the Sandalwood drug case, involving many singers and actors in the Kannada film industry.

We already told you what Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, Bengaluru police had said on the matter. According to NDTV, he had said, “Aditya Alva is absconding. Vivek Oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there. So we wanted to check. So a court warrant was obtained and the Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai.”

Speaking about Sandalwood drug racket, the racket was exposed by Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, earlier this year. As per the reports, Vivek Oberoi’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva along with prime accused Shivaprakash Chuppi and Sheik Faazil has been running away since the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers, suppliers and rave party organisers. Reportedly, 12 people have been arrested in the case until now.

What’s your opinion on notice being served to Vivek Oberoi’s wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the further updates on the case.

